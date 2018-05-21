SANDY — Keith Pace, 91, said he wasn’t expecting anything special last week at his retirement home.

He was ultimately surprised when the residents and operators of Solstice Senior Living made him a guest of honor in a ceremony and dinner that paid tribute to his service during World War II.

“It’s pretty neat!” Pace said. “I’m very happy they would do this for me. I had no idea.”

In 1944, Pace graduated from high school and joined the Navy, which took him to Camp Parks outside San Francisco. In July 1945, he learned that he and others were being assigned to sea duty aboard the USS Indianapolis.

“As Keith neared the gangplank, an officer announced that a sufficient number of sailors were on board and no further personnel would be needed,” said Solstice Senior Living executive director Monique Mackay, as she read a prepared history of Pace’s life to the group.

The timing proved to be fateful for Pace.

Weeks later, a Japanese torpedo sank the Indianapolis. Nearly 900 died and dozens were believed to have been devoured by sharks, according to Smithsonian.com

“I wanted to get on that boat,” Pace said through moist eyes. “I had a brother on the USS Wilson. He rode that ship for four years before he was discharged. I guess I just wanted to follow his footsteps.”

Pace departed Saturday from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., along with other veterans thanks to the Utah Honor Flight program, which takes veterans to the nation's capital see their respective memorials.

“It’s been exciting to see him get some recognition and all the veterans,” son Steve Pace said. “It’s not about any one individual or person — they all deserve the recognition.”

After the war, Pace and his wife, Frankie, raised five children and ultimately retired in Sandy. Frankie Pace passed away last year on Aug. 12.

Keith Pace was particularly pleased that one guest made it to Friday’s ceremony.

Friends said Jo-An Eames had been recovering after suffering a stroke and heart attack, and arrived at Solstice just in time.

The two are planning to be married in mid-June.

“It’s kind of fast, I guess,” Pace had. “She had a bad fall since I met her. It’s going to be a long time getting over it, but that doesn’t matter, that doesn’t make any difference. I still love her.”