Jeanne Lewis enjoys a horseback ride with granddaughters Harlee and Liliana Smart in West Mountain in Utah County on Monday. According to KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank, residents along the Wasatch Front will be treated to a summerlike weather pattern. The next few days will start off sunny, but thunderstorms will boil up in the afternoon. The highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the mid- to upper 70s. Drier air will move into the area Thursday, bringing sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s by the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

