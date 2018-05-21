One class short of graduation, Carlos Manuel Sera left college in the 1950s to take a job.

About six decades later, with the help of his family, the 81-year-old Sera completed his last course and received a diploma from Georgetown University, according to the Washington Post.

"His children and grandchildren cheered. He rose shakily to his feet. At age 81, he was officially a graduate," Tara Bahrampour wrote. "His shoulders heaved and he began to weep — for the past, for the present, for the unexpected events that had tied together the loose ends of his life like a small miracle."

Growing up in Washington D.C as the son of a diplomat in the Cuban Embassy, Sera dreamed of going to Georgetown, and was accepted as an undergraduate in 1955, the article said.

But while taking his last class, Sera accepted a job offer from Sears, Roebuck and Co. He started working to help his family pay the bills and went on to become a successful international businessman without ever completing his degree, the article said.

Last January — about 60 years later — Sera's granddaughter began asking him about his college education, including why he had not shown her photos of his graduation. Sera said he'd never graduated. Family members reached out to the university and negotiated a way for Sera to finish his last class and finally graduate.

"It landed on someone’s desk who cared,” Sera Weitzman, Sera's daughter, told the Washington Post. “It’s kind of a dream because someone paid attention.”

Read the entire story at WashingtonPost.com.