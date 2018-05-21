TAYLORSVILLE — Police are responding to a Taylorsville home where shots were reported fired Monday afternoon.

As police responded, two people, a man and a woman, remained inside the house at 4155 W. 6550 South after two others left, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

A SWAT team was also on scene of the report that someone was barricaded in the house following what Unified police called "an armed domestic situation" there. Negotiators were attempting to speak with the pair inside, Lohrke said.

Lohrke did not provide details about the two who left the home before police arrived. He said they were speaking with police.

Police said it was not known whether anyone in the home was injured.

This story will be updated.