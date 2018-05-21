SALT LAKE CITY — The sky above Sugar House Park this Fourth of July will be a little less bright.

The Sugar House Park Authority announced the fireworks show that attracts thousands each year will be canceled after private organizers of past years' celebration stepped down. The park authority has been unable to find new organizers for this year.

"As the event grows in popularity, more requirements and permits are necessary for it to be safe and successful. Those additional measures require more funds, time and effort to coordinate each year," Chad Anderson, president of the park's board of trustees, said in a statement issued to the media Friday.

"Due to cost and environmental concerns, the private organizer of the previous years’ July 4th fireworks event has chosen not to put on the event this year," he said.

The Sugar House Chamber of Commerce organized the event for the past three years. Lori Gillespie, executive director of the chamber, said environmental concerns, cost and lack of manpower all factored into the group's decision not to continue with the event.

The chamber only has seven or eight people, she said.

“It was a lot of work. They have their own businesses," Gillespie said.

Those who participated worked "completely on volunteer time while we were still trying to keep our businesses running," she added.

Last year, a fire broke out near I-80 and 1300 East, close to the Sugar House fireworks show. Anderson said the organizers' decision to step down was not related to that event.

The chamber notified the Sugar House Park Authority in August that it wouldn't continue organizing the event, Gillespie said. The park authority has been looking for a replacement since then.

"At this point in the year, we have moved from looking for an organizer to informing the public that the event will not happen in 2018," Anderson said.

Since 2010 — after Salt Lake City cut funding for the event — private organizers have had to acquire permits and raise money for the event.

During that time, organizers struggled to find funding. Then in 2014, Apollo Burger stepped in to help out.

"Just personally, I am a huge fan of the fireworks. I thought it was a wonderful opportunity for the community to gather together and celebrate a shared history. For me, it was always a community event," said Michael Ziouras, owner of the popular burger joint.

Apollo Burger became the show's presenting sponsor, pledging $25,000 that year with a promise to support it for the next five years. The organizer that year said the donation brought the funds up to $65,000, enough to put on the show.

Now, however, the problem isn't a lack of funding but of people to make the event get off the ground.

The restaurant is still willing to help fund the show, but a lack of organizers has caused it to flicker out — for this year at least, Ziouras said.

Though it's too late this year, Apollo Burger hopes to continue funding the event in future years if a group steps in to organize it, he said.

"I think it's an amazing event. I've raised my family at the festival. I would love to see it continue," Ziouras explained.

He said the fireworks show has helped the restaurant give back to the community.

"Apollo Burgers has been a good sponsor for the 4th of July fireworks display at Sugar House Park," Anderson said.

Matthew Rojas, communications director for Salt Lake City, explained that the Sugar House Park Fourth of July festival and fireworks show has been a private event, but the city has aided it with funds in the past.

The city's official Fourth of July fireworks show is held annually at another park, he said.

“We just want the public to know that there will still be a (fireworks) show in Jordan Park,” the communications director explained.

Salt Lake City's annual Independence Day celebration will take place at the Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, with fireworks located near the north end of the park, according to the city's website.

Though fireworks won't go off at Sugar House Park this year, there's hope for next year, Anderson said.

"If a person or group is willing to organize and meet the requirements for this event, it could continue next year," he said.