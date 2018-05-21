Patients at St. Joseph’s Hospice in London received the “royal treatment” this weekend: bouquets made from flowers used in the royal wedding, BBC reported.

On Sunday, the hospice posted a picture of a patient with a bouquet on Facebook, calling the bouquets a “very special delivery.”

“A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock,” the page posted. “Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture.”

Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our... Posted by St Joseph's Hospice on Sunday, May 20, 2018

"The flowers are simply stunning and our patients were both surprised and delighted to receive them,” Nigel Harding, chief executive of the hospice, told BBC.

