SALT LAKE CITY — The sequel to “The Lego Movie” now has an official title.

The film’s Twitter account announced the film will be called “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

Check out the film’s first poster below:

Prepare for the second part. #TheLEGOMovie2 pic.twitter.com/wCgbnbeDTl — The LEGO Movie 2 (@TheLEGOMovie) May 21, 2018

Warner Bros. announced the sequel to the hit 2014 film back in 2015. Originally, the sequel’s title was going to be “The Lego Movie Sequel.” Director Rob Schrab was tied to the project, too.

But now, according to Mashable, the movie has a new title and will debut Feb. 8, 2019. Mike Mitchell (“Trolls”) will now direct the project, too.

The film inspired a slew of spinoffs, including “The Lego Batman Movie.”

“Both are comedies set in the Lego universe where everything is made of Lego and, as the infamous song suggests, everything is awesome,” Mashable reported.

The original “Lego Movie” corralled $469 million globally with $69 million its first weekend.