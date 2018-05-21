SALT LAKE CITY — A guest at the Grand America Hotel was arrested Sunday after police say he shot at two people and then hid in his room where drugs were found.

Miguel Angel Prado, 20, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault, drug possession and discharge of a firearm.

About 5 a.m, Sunday, Prado was staying at the Grand America, 555 S. Main, when he yelled from his balcony at two men walking down the street, according to Salt Lake police.

"The male came out and confronted the two, producing a handgun and shooting at the victims. Neither victim was struck by the fire," a police log states.

The gunman then ran back into the hotel.

Although no one was injured, a window of an occupied hotel room at the Little America across the street was hit, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Staffers of the Grand America went into Prado's room where they found him hiding under a mattress, the report states. Salt Lake police responded and reported finding a handgun and "baggie with a white powder substance" in the room which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Prado was originally booked into jail under the name Miguel Prado Burciaga before corrections officials discovered he was using an alias.