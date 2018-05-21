EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The city's annual Pony Express Days celebration kicks off Friday.

Events will include a rodeo, a 5K charity run, a bike ride and pancake dinner, a carnival, a demolition derby, a family fun night and movie in the park, a grand parade and a fireworks show.

Tickets for the rodeo, which will be held Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 28, are 12 for adults 18 and older; $8 for students 12-17; $6 for children 11 and under; and $10 for those with a military ID.

Tickets for the demolition derby, set for Saturday, June 2, are $15 for those 12 and older; $10 for those 11 and under; and $13 for those with a military ID. Tickets for both events, which will be held at the Pony Express Arena, 4447 Major St., can be purchased at ponyexpressevents.com.

The charity run, which is set for Saturday, June 2, will begin at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $15.

Carnival tickets (one-day ride passes) are available for $20 each at Eagle Mountain City Hall and at several Eagle Mountain schools. The carnival will be held at Nolen Park, 7862 N. Tinamous Road, on Thursday, May 31, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday, June 1, and Saturday, June 2, from noon to 11 p.m.

For a complete list of events, times, locations and registration information, log on to eaglemountaincity.com.