SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a new casting rumor floating about for the upcoming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel, and it actually ties back to previous superhero franchises.

Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in talks to play the villain Mysterio in the upcoming Marvel Studios sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This would the first time the villain appears in any Marvel live-action film.

Gyllenhaal would join director Jon Watts for the new film. Screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers will also return.

Tom Holland starred in “Homecoming” as Spider-Man. It's unclear if he will return for the sequel.

Gyllenhaal’s name has floated around the rumor mill for superhero films for years. Recently, it was suggested he might portray Batman in a new standalone film for Warner Bros. if Ben Affleck moves on from the role.

Gyllenhaal was also considered to take over for Tobey Maguire during the previous "Spider-Man" franchise that dominated the early 2000s. Maguire hurt his back filming “Seabiscuit” and almost couldn’t appear in the movie. Discussions broke down.

According to ComicBook.com, it would make sense for Gyllenhaal to join the "Spider-Man" franchise since the Marvel Cinematic Universe will need new villains.

“With Loki and Thanos likely out of the picture after ‘Avengers 4,’ Marvel will need some other big bads to step in and cover multiple movies,” according to the report. “Given their skill sets, characters like Dormammu and Mysterio could be solid additions to the MCU, and they could become the connective tissue of several different heroes' franchises moving forward.”