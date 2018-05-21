RIVERTON — The city has launched a contest with the goal of having residents capture, in photos, the best the city has to offer.

The contest, which runs through Aug. 3, is divided into three categories: live, work/service and play. Photos will be used to tell Riverton's story in future marketing and communications efforts.

An overall contest winner will be selected from the submissions, in addition to winners for each category. The contest winner will receive a $300 cash award, and category winners will each receive a $100 award. The winners will be recognized at a City Council meeting and the winning photos will be hung, with attribution, in City Hall and posted on the city's social media accounts.

Entry details, as well as contest rules and conditions, can be found at rivertoncity.com/photocontest.