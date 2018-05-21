SALT LAKE CITY — Media artist Refik Anadol has been invited to submit a public art proposal for Regent Street by the city's Redevelopment Agency and the Salt Lake City Arts Council.

The commission of a public artwork designed specifically for the street is the final element of the RDA's $12-million reconstruction of the area. Funded by the RDA and managed by the city's Public Art Program, the project has a budget of up to $2 million, which when completed will be the city's largest public art project ever commissioned. Regent Street is located between Main and State and 100 and 200 South.

Anadol — who was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and is now based in Los Angeles — was selected from a pool of 136 respondents to a request for qualifications that was issued earlier this year. The request specifically called for applicants with proven experience in creating large-scale public artworks that respond to the architectural and natural environment and can withstand Utah's climate.

As part of the proposal process, Anadol will spend up to two weeks in Salt Lake City to participate in independent data collection, meetings, site visits and archival research. On June 8, Anadol will hold a public open house.

Anadol specializes in the field of embedding media arts into architecture through site-specific public art. He was educated at Istanbul Bilgi University and UCLA, where he also lectures and does research. More information about Anadol and examples of his art can be found at refikanadol.com.

Following his visit, Anadol will develop a formal concept for Regent Street art. The proposal will be presented in-person to the Salt Lake Art Design Board for consideration, where if approved, will be shown to Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski for final approval.