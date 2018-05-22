SALT LAKE CITY — A McDonald’s ad that recently aired in Singapore is putting people in touch with their feelings.

The new video is an ad about Ramadan, the annual holy month when Muslim believers commemorate the revelations in the Quran.

In the video, the McDelivery employee works even as he’s fasting as part of the annual holy day. Of course, the employee faces several difficulties completing his job.

But the employee continues to help others. He helps one person into his car, for example.

At the end of the video, he delivers food to one person, who offers him food in return since he can now break his fast.

Watch the video below.

Social media couldn’t handle it.

I know it's McDonald's but what a lovely Ramadan ad. *sob* https://t.co/TieeY40R36 — Ausma Zehanat Khan (@AusmaZehanat) May 17, 2018

I shouldn't be crying for a fast food ad😭😭😭 https://t.co/2N3vmTgVMV — ShaznaFO (@shaznaFO) May 18, 2018