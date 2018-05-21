SALT LAKE CITY — A prom photo in Maine of cops and high school students coming together went viral over the weekend.

A group of students decided to take a photo in the middle of a road in Maine. The Bangor Police Department received a report and went to the scene. But instead of asking the kids to leave, they joined in on the photo, according to Fox News.

"What do you do when someone calls the cops about Hermon High School students blocking Bangor's Exchange Street for a prom photo?" the Bangor Police Department asked on Facebook. "Nothing."

See the photo below. It has received 12,000 Likes on Facebook since it was posted on Saturday.

What do you do when someone calls the cops about Hermon High School students blocking Bangor’s Exchange Street for a... Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Saturday, May 19, 2018

The police told the students to enjoy their prom and be safe.

"Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people's things alone, and be kind to one another. We will be here,” the police said.

The Bangor Police Department did something similar for John Bapst High School students, posing with prom-goers who felt left out, The Standard Republic reported.

I had no idea this would turn into a “prom-off.” But the John Bapst High School prom goers felt left out. They found... Posted by Bangor Maine Police Department on Saturday, May 19, 2018

The police said “prom-offs” will now be “a thing.”