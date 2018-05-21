Adobe Stock
WEST JORDAN — The Salt Lake County Library will be rockin’ it at the seventh annual Summer Reading Challenge kickoff on Friday, June 1, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Viridian Event Center and Veterans Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West.

The kickoff event will feature live entertainment, face painting, crafts, music, food, summer reading sign-ups and more. There will also be a screening of the family film “Peter Rabbit” in the park at dusk.

This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Libraries Rock!” and patrons are invited to sign up and participate June 1-July 31.

Participation in the challenge is simple: Pick up a reading record from any county library branch or online at slcolibrary.org/summer, complete activities from any of the categories and earn rewards such as a free book, free admission to Library Days at the Natural History Museum of Utah and an entry into a prize drawing.

