Deseret News
Letter to the editor

This letter is addressed to Springville High School referencing the incident reported by Wendy Leonard in the article "Maple Mountain High yearbook page called 'prank' and 'mistake.'"

As a representative of the Maple Mountain yearbook, I would like to apologize for the hateful logo in our yearbook. I love your school and have many friends there. When I first saw the logo, I was stunned, hurt and angry. I know your school, and you are the complete opposite of the words on the logo. You are strong, kind, loving, helpful, fun, responsible and so much more. I am honored to know you.

2 comments on this story

In this world of hate, anger, hurt, greed and so many other horrible things, we need to be the example. I know we are all hurt, but the ugly feelings expressed by the few at fault should not be our example. Instead, I hope both of our schools can learn from this and move toward each other in unity. We have a great reputation in this area of love, respect and greatness. I hope this one mistake will not erase this, and in the years to come I hope to see a union of our schools. This is my wish, and I hope you will all help me see it fulfilled.

Emma Huntington

Mapleton