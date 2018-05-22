This letter is addressed to Springville High School referencing the incident reported by Wendy Leonard in the article "Maple Mountain High yearbook page called 'prank' and 'mistake.'"

As a representative of the Maple Mountain yearbook, I would like to apologize for the hateful logo in our yearbook. I love your school and have many friends there. When I first saw the logo, I was stunned, hurt and angry. I know your school, and you are the complete opposite of the words on the logo. You are strong, kind, loving, helpful, fun, responsible and so much more. I am honored to know you.

In this world of hate, anger, hurt, greed and so many other horrible things, we need to be the example. I know we are all hurt, but the ugly feelings expressed by the few at fault should not be our example. Instead, I hope both of our schools can learn from this and move toward each other in unity. We have a great reputation in this area of love, respect and greatness. I hope this one mistake will not erase this, and in the years to come I hope to see a union of our schools. This is my wish, and I hope you will all help me see it fulfilled.

Emma Huntington

Mapleton