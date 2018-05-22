With an informal deadline for rewriting terms of the North American Free Trade Agreement now having passed, it seems likely nothing substantial will come of negotiations for at least the next several months. Still, there is a chance the Trump administration will act to simply scrap the 24-year-old agreement, which would be rash and unnecessarily disruptive to America’s best economic interests.

Utah, which has benefitted from trade with Mexico and Canada under terms of NAFTA, could see particularly negative impacts from a U.S. pullout.

Having missed the May 17 deadline set by leadership in the House of Representatives for proposals for new NAFTA guidelines, the administration’s next step should be in the way of continuing negotiations, even if that means there will be no fundamental changes to the agreement in the coming months, and certainly not before the November midterm elections.

It is, in fact, the political aspects of NAFTA that put it on precarious footing. President Trump has tried to appeal to his base supporters by bashing trade agreements as “bad deals” for American business interests, a position that plays well in parts of the country that have lost manufacturing jobs overseas. But overall, economic data vouch for the effectiveness of NAFTA and other arrangements that foster free trade.

Utah business leaders have expressed firm support for continuing NAFTA, though they acknowledge there may be areas in which terms of trade relations may be adjusted. The state engages in trade worth about $7 billion between Mexico and Canada. Utah exports to Canada have risen 40 percent in the last decade, while exports to Mexico have grown 231 percent, according to the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce. The state’s current economic vitality is due in part to its rigorous engagement with foreign markets in areas including energy, agriculture and tourism.

Having engaged China in a spat over trade relations and having threatened allies with tariffs on steel and aluminum, the administration’s move against NAFTA has only added to an aura of chaos surrounding U.S. trade policy. The effectiveness of trade arrangements cannot be measured simply on the basis of whether, at any given time, a country is running a surplus or deficit.

The fact that the U.S. ran a $69 billion trade deficit with Mexico last year doesn’t validate a demand for dramatic renegotiation of trade terms. As we have previously argued, trade deficits in an economy led by demand, such as in the United States, are simply the result of an economic system during years of expansion. It means the U.S. is growing faster than its southern neighbor. Thus, we hope trade deficits become a non-issue in any NAFTA negotiations.

Foreign trade in an increasingly globalized economy involves a complicated array of rules and regulations that should be subject to frequent review and adjustment. It is a positive step by the Trump administration to deploy trade representatives to seek new terms in NAFTA arrangements. The inability of that effort to come up with specific recommendations in time for Congress to take action this year should not be used as a pretext for a political move to irrevocably end those negotiations.