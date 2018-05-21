About 100,000 people in the United States die a year from alcohol abuse, and 200 children die a year from driving under the influence. Forty percent of murders happen under the influence of alcohol. Ninety percent of college campus rapes occur when the victim or perpetrator is under the influence of alcohol. Thirty-seven percent of sexual assaults and rapes are committed by offenders who were under the influence of alcohol. About 27 percent of aggravated assaults are committed by individuals who have used alcohol. Two out of every three acts of domestic violence happens under the influence of alcohol. Roughly 4 in 10 child abusers have admitted to being under the influence of alcohol during the time of the offense.

How are we to take Utah’s Democrats seriously about “reasonable controls” of firearms when almost all of them opposed a reasonable control on alcohol from a 0.08 blood alcohol concentration to 0.05 while driving?

Evidently, only some lives matter.

Jeremy Roberts

Draper