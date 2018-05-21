OGDEN — Weber State University is partnering with YMCA of Northern Utah to offer a summer full of educational camps focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

STEM Summer Day Camp will offer youth ages 5 to 15 the chance to gain hands-on experience in topics such as coding, chemistry, earth science, video production and rocketry. Participants will receive specialized instruction from experts in the field, many of whom are WSU faculty.

For the first time, weeklong camps will be held at both WSU Davis in Layton and WSU’s main campus in Ogden. This expansion will allow the university to host more sessions and welcome more kids to its campuses.

Camps will run from June through August. Each week of camp features a different STEM theme and includes activities tailored to the age groups. These camps are open to a broad segment of the community, and the YMCA encourages all families who are interested to register.

Registration is open now. WSU Davis will host camps for youth ages 5 to 12, and WSU in Ogden will host ages 5 to 15. To view the camps offered or to sign up, visit ymcautah.org/summerdaycamp/webercounty.