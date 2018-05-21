SPANISH FORK — A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after falling out of a second-story window.

Emergency crews received a call about 7:50 p.m. that a girl, who was on a bed in front of window, either kneeled or stood up on the bed and placed her hand on the window screen, which popped out, Spanish Fork Police Sgt. Chris Sheriff said.

The girl fell an estimated 13 feet to the cement porch below. Investigators believe she may have landed on her head, Sheriff said.

The girl was taken by ambulance to a Provo hospital and was then flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

An updated condition was not immediately available on Monday.