SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city’s annual Splash Days is set to run Monday, June 4, through Saturday, June 9, at various venues.

The family-friendly celebration will feature a chalk walk, animal show, a splash bash water party, carnival, magic show, bike parade, family movie night, sports tournament, a parade, a car show, food trucks, free concerts and a fireworks show.

Wristbands, which allow entrance to the carnival for one day only, are currently on sale at the Saratoga Springs Library, 1307 N. Commerce Drive, for $20. Wristbands at the gate are $30.

The grand parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 9, at 10 a.m. It will head south from the corner of 1200 North and Foothill Boulevard and turn east onto 400 North. It will then turn south on Thunder Boulevard and end at Westlake High School.

For a complete list of events, times and venues, log on to saratogaspringscity.com.