MAGNA — Three young boys were injured Monday when a vehicle smashed into the back of their minivan.

About 9:30 a.m., a Ford minivan was stopped at a red light on state Route 201 at 7200 West. A Dodge Durango heading east ran into the back of the Ford, said Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce. Investigators do not believe the Durango driver applied his brakes before hitting the minivan.

A 10-year-old boy was flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital. An 8-year-old boy and another young boy, whose age was not immediately known, were taken by ambulance to the hospital. All three were in the back seat.

Why the Durango driver didn't brake was still under investigation Monday.

All eastbound lanes of S.R. 201 remained closed at 7200 West as of 11 a.m.

