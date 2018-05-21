SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry, is upset with her son.

But it’s not for his performance in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. It's for cussing.

Curry, who has been in a funk with his shooting, exploded in the series’ third game, cooking up 35 points in Sunday's win.

Many of his points came in the third quarter. And, after one floating layup through traffic, Curry yelled to the fans, “This is my (expletive) house!”

Curry said after the game that he “blacked out" when he cussed.

He said his mother wasn’t happy about it, either.

"She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back," Curry told ESPN after the game. "She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It's a message I've heard before."

Curry, who is a devout Christian and tends to be vocal about his faith, said he needs to do better to watch his cursing.

"She's right," Curry said "I gotta do better. I can't talk like that."

Warriors guard Klay Thompson weighed in on Curry’s profanity, saying, jokingly, he hoped Curry’s daughter, Riley Curry, didn’t see that part of the game, according to The Guardian.

Klay hopes Riley didn't see Steph's potty mouth 🤬😂 pic.twitter.com/VjN69THD4d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2018

“That was funny, I hope Riley didn’t see it,” Thompson said. “It got Oracle pretty fired up, and that’s (swearing) a rare occurrence. I’ve never really seen Steph use that language but that’s what the playoffs bring out of you. Don’t do that at home kids. That’s just once in a while.”