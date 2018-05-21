SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 21.

The story behind the LDS Church, NAACP meeting — Last week, the LDS Church met with NAACP national leadership for the first time. But there’s a story behind that story, as reported by the Deseret News Sunday.

UPS to hire 1,700 in Utah

UPS is bringing 1,700 jobs to the Beehive State with a local packaging hub, according to the Deseret News.

The new hub will fill a $275 million facility at 380 S. 6400 West in Salt Lake City.

United Parcel Service, which already has 4,000 Utah workers, will seek to hire full- and part-time positions with wages beginning at $15 per hour.

“In addition to good pay and great benefits, including tuition assistance, applying for a part- or full-time job with UPS can secure your future,” according to Ken Cherry, UPS Desert Mountain District manager. “For many, an entry-level job with UPS is a stepping stone to a long and successful career at UPS.”

BYU anticipates great 2018-19 basketball season

BYU basketball is expecting good things next season.

As the Deseret News reported, BYU faced heavy uncertainty this summer in its basketball program with the looming NBA draft.

But now that the team knows forward Yoeli Childs will return and not enter the draft, things are starting to settle down. And the Cougars expect big things.

“We just wanted him to go through the process,” assistant coach Quincy Lewis said. “Truthfully, if he got the kind of response he wanted and he needed to go (pro), then that was going to be great for him and we would figure it out. Obviously, having him back is a great addition to our team.”

The future of transit in Utah

What will the future of transit look like in Utah? Ride-sharing and public transit may play a role.

As the Deseret News reported, Utah is attempting new ways to mix public transit and ride-sharing together.

Right now, Lyft has seen an uptick in use in the Beehive State. And the Utah Transit Authority just added a new monthly pass that allows people to access bus, TRAX and FrontRunner train rides for a monthly fee.

In Monrovia, California, for example, there’s an effort to mix Lyft and public transit plans together.

"As we assessed the situation, we realized early on that widely adopted technology platforms could facilitate a new public transportation model for our suburban community,” said Monrovia City Manager Oliver Chi.

Texas shooter felt rejected by one victim

The teenage boy charged with fatally shooting eight students in last Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe (Texas) High School felt rejected by one of his female victims, her mother said, according to Reuters.

Sadie Rodriguez, the mother of victim Shana Fisher, said her daughter rejected Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ continued “aggressive advances” for four months.

“A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn’t like,” she said. “Shana being the first one.”

Ten people total were killed in Friday’s shooting and 13 were injured.

