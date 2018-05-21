SALT LAKE CITY — While the Eagles have been telling people to "take it easy" for 46 years, they put aside their own advice at Salt Lake's Vivint Arena Sunday night for over two and a half hours as they played, sang and rocked out to one of the most impressive greatest hits catalogue of the 20th century.

After having to reschedule their May 3 concert due to drummer, vocalist and founding member Don Henley getting sick — "Even rock stars get sick," Henley admitted to his audience — the band made up for lost time with a show the near-capacity crowd won't forget anytime soon.

Starting the night with musician Steve Young's 1969 tune "Seven Bridges Road," the six voices of Henley, long-time members Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Steuart Smith, and new additions Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, shimmered across the arena in tight harmony, reminding people that while the Eagles are a rock band, they are also, in their heart, a little bit country.

Keith J. Johnson The Eagles, consisting of longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Steuart Smith, plus Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, perform "An Evening with the Eagles" in Salt Lake City, May 20, 2018 at Vivint Arena.

Which is why the addition of country musician Gill is such a welcome one. Gill's easy tenor filled in on many tunes once sung by founding member Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2016, his occasional twang not out of place on, among others throughout the night, "Take It to the Limit," "Tequila Sunrise," "New Kid In Town" and especially "Lying Eyes."

But there was something about watching Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey, who introduced himself with "Take It Easy," stand in for his father that made lines like, "I'm running down the road tryin' to loosen my load" feel almost poignant. With a strong voice that had just a hint of gravel, the fresh-faced musician with shoulder-length locks and a mustache that he stole straight from the late '70s is obviously his dad's son, but he was more than a sweet reminder of his old man. Deacon Frey's vocal chops and guitar skills made him a valuable member throughout the night — and it didn't hurt that he endeared himself to Utah's audience by wearing a Red Iguana T-shirt.

Henley acknowledged the loss of Glenn Frey just after singing the concert's third song, "One of These Nights," stating that, "We're going to honor (Glenn Frey's) legacy here tonight." He also told the crowd, "We'll do songs (tonight) that span a little over four decades. I get tired just thinking about it. I get grateful just thinking about it."

Henley may have been tired thinking about his 40-plus years making and playing music, but none of the eight musicians on stage, with the occasional addition of five horn players, seemed to lag in the least.

Keith J. Johnson The Eagles, consisting of longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Steuart Smith, plus Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, perform "An Evening with the Eagles" in Salt Lake City, May 20, 2018 at Vivint Arena.

In fact, if anything, guitarist Walsh seemed to get more energized as the night went on, proving song and song again that age has only honed his guitar prowess. Walsh isn't known for his beautiful voice or, if we're being honest, an especially beautiful face, but neither one of those details matters when Wash, grimacing and stomping, digs into his electric guitar strings like he's hunting for treasure. He had ample solos, giving the crowd some good old shredding on "Those Shoes," "Walk Away," a cover from his James Gang days, and especially on "Life's Been Good." When Walsh sings "Life's been good to me," it's hard to doubt him.

The Eagles gave the crowd all of their hits, going from "One of These Nights" to a funky "Witchy Woman," to Walsh's "In the City" to Schmit's falsetto on "I Can't Tell You Why," to 2007's "How Long" and to Deacon Frey taking on another favorite, "Peaceful Easy Feeling."

"'Cause I'm already standin' on the ground."

The young musician stood on the stage in his father's place and sang "Peaceful Easy Feeling," and as the song's last chord rang out, the screen giving fans throughout the arena a close-up of Deacon Frey morphed into an image of his father and founding Eagles member Glenn Frey. It was a moving tribute that had audience members on their feet in long, appreciative applause.

Keith J. Johnson The Eagles, consisting of longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Steuart Smith, plus Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, perform "An Evening with the Eagles" in Salt Lake City, May 20, 2018 at Vivint Arena.

The Eagles ended — or rather, pretended to end — the evening with Henley on vocals singing "Life in the Fast Lane," but no one was convinced when the group left the stage. After all, we still had two of the Eagles' biggest hits to go, and happily, they returned and delivered both.

"Hotel California" opened with a stunning Spanish-flavored trumpet solo, leading right into one of rock's most famous guitar intros — those opening bars from what was at one time a song you couldn't avoid if you wanted to. The Eagles followed up "Hotel California" with the driving "Rocky Mountain Way" and ended the perfect evening with Henley's mature voice singing "Desperado," accompanied not just by the band, but also a five-piece string section. The crowd responded by illuminating their phones, swaying and singing with gusto, "You've got to let somebody love you" right along with Henley.

Love was in full display as the night wrapped up, the audience cheering long after the musicians left the stage, a final thank you for a night where the only ones taking it easy were the fans.