Shon Taylor, of West Jordan, and Lane Neaman, of Taylorsville, perform the "Fancy Dance," which Taylor described as from a combination of Pueblo, Northern Ute and Navajo cultures, during the 33rd Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The cultural celebration featured 30 craft experts, 80 performers and an array of traditional and ethnic cuisine including a Basque chorizo sausage, Tibetan veggie momo and West African samosas.

