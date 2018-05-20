SALT LAKE CITY — More Utah women are planning home births, though not all out-of-hospital experiences end safely for mom and baby, according to a new report from the Utah Department of Health.

About 6.6 percent of women intending to give birth at home are transferred to a hospital either for delivery or postpartum care. Birth centers in Utah transfer about 4.2 percent of laboring women, according to the report. Just over 60 percent of these women end up with a healthy delivery.

"The majority of women transferred to the hospital from a home or birth center have successful deliveries," said Heather Bertotti Sarin, with the health department's Utah Women and Newborns Quality Collaborative. She said guidelines were put in place in recent years "to increase communication and safe hospital transfer for mothers and their newborns."

While relatively new Utah laws allow midwives more freedom in practice, state health officials recommend that more practitioners who specialize in home births familiarize themselves with and follow all the components of transfer protocol and newborn screening — closely caring for a woman in labor and moving her to a hospital when certain conditions arise, the report states.

Utah ranks in the top five states for planned out-of-hospital births, with a rate of about 3.2 percent. Just over 1.2 percent of all births happen at home nationally, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2015, 2.2 percent of Utah births happened at home and 1 percent were at birth centers, according to the report. Rates reach as high as 5 percent of overall births in some areas of central and southwestern Utah.

The Utah Department of Health report found that women who plan to give birth outside of a hospital in Utah are generally healthy, nonsmoker caucasian women, and most likely have experienced five or more prior births.

Sarin said almost all births happened outside of a hospital setting in the 1900s, but that has changed, resulting in much decreased mortality rates for women and their babies.

From 2000 to 2015, Utah saw an increase of 46 percent in home births. Births at birth centers increased nearly 340 percent, the report states.

"We acknowledge that women have the right to choose to deliver at home or in a birth center, and women are choosing this option more frequently," said Dr. Erin Clark, who specializes in maternal-fetal medicine and chairs the health department collaborative's out-of-hospital birth committee.

In addition to tracking conditions of home and birth center deliveries, the Utah collaborative aims to improve health care for moms and babies throughout the state, and across birth settings. It has developed tools that facilitate communication and collaboration between birth center midwives and hospital staff.