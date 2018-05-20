PROVO — A Provo man was arrested Saturday after police say he flashed two children and then pepper sprayed their father to get away.

Gabriel Matthew Carmigniani, 27, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of lewdness involving a child, failing to stop at the command of a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.

Police say Carmigniani exposed himself to children playing on the side of a road Saturday afternoon.

"When confronted by the children's father, Gabriel sprayed pepper spray at him and ran away," according to a jail report.

Carmigniani was located a short time later by Utah County sheriff's deputies. Initially he complied when told to place his hands on the back of a police car.

"Gabriel complied for a few seconds and then tried to flee. Gabriel had to be tackled and restrained by two officers," the report states.