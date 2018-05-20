BOUNTIFUL — A tanker rollover crash shut down a portion of northbound I-15 Sunday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., a semitrailer was hauling a main tanker and a second pup trailer, when the pup trailer rolled near 500 West in Bountiful for an unknown reason, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash caused the pup trailer to rupture. The UHP said it was hauling compressed calcium chloride, a chemical used for de-icing. It was not immediately known how many gallons spilled or how many gallons the tanker was hauling.

The UHP said the chemical that spilled is not explosive and does not pose a health risk to nearby residents.

No one was injured. The northbound lanes of I-15 were expected to remain closed in that area until aboutnoon. Vehicles were being detoured off of I-15 at 400 North in Bountiful and re-entering at Parrish Lane in Centerville. Troopers also recommend that motorists take Redwood Road or the Legacy Parkway as alternatives.