I read with great interest the article published recently concerning doctors needing help in referring addicted patients ("Primary care doctors could use help referring addicted patients for treatment, lawmakers told," May 16).

As a physician, I have faced many of the same problems. It would be helpful if the state Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health would establish a readily accessible list of resources. Done properly, it would make finding the appropriate resource much easier. In regard to the current opioid crisis, there are currently 13 federally approved, CARF- or JCAHO-certified Medication Assisted Treatment Clinics from St. George to Logan. Combined, they have hundreds of slots available for the outpatient treatment of opioid use disorders.

There should be no wait to get into treatment. However, there is only one such clinic that is “approved” by the state to provide services to Medicaid patients, even though CARF and JCAHO certifications require that certified clinics demonstrate high levels of patient care and, importantly, can demonstrate “evidence-based” outcomes.

It is time for Medicaid to cover payment to all certified resources in Utah. If they did so, there would be no waiting lists, which is a huge thing for an addict. Treating an addict requires striking while the addict is ready and willing to try treatment. Waiting even a few days usually means they are consigned to months of relapse and pain from which they have great difficulty extricating themselves. In the interest of transparency, it should be noted that I am the medical director of a Medication Assisted Treatment facility and can speak from experience regarding this matter.

Charles Walton

American Fork