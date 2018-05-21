Why can't newspaper editors be politicians and politicians be newspaper editors? The whole world would be better for it. First, I have yet to hear a politician champion anything as noble as a park for the Draper prison site, but look what Jay Evensen has come up with ("Here's an idea — replace the prison in Draper with a big park," May 16). And secondly, I have never yet found a politician who couldn't turn a profit at whatever he or she tried, so the future of newspapers would be safe. As just one more of their perks, they could still get their names in the paper as often as they liked.

Ennis Gibbs

Woodland, Summit County