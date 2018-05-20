“To accomplish any lofty goal, you must have a crystal-clear image of that goal and keep it uppermost in your mind.” — Marilyn King

After Marilyn King penned these words, she explained what happened while she lay for four months in a hospital bed recuperating from a crippling back injury. She spent much time visualizing images of how she would perform each of her pentathlon events for the upcoming 1980 Olympics. For all that time, King was unable to train like her associates, and yet she defeated most of them in the tryouts.

When she finished in second place, King felt as though she had accomplished a miracle. She went on to say, “by maintaining that (crystal-clear) image, the 'how-to' steps necessary for realization of the goal began to emerge spontaneously.”

King did research with hundreds of Olympians and found that many of the athletes accomplished their wins with a similar mental process. With this research, she has given us a process for solving several of Utah’s perplexing problems — have a “lofty goal” and maintain a clear image of it “uppermost in your minds.”

Utah has five major problems that keep defying a solution in spite of many attempts to eliminate them. They are all solvable if we adopt a major goal for education that everyone can keep “uppermost in mind.” We propose the following goal and then list the problems that such a goal has the potential to solve. You will see that it involves making some needed changes in our public education system: Help every student _sense their great worth and be happy contributors to society by helping them develop as an individual with unique talents, skills, interests and personality._

Here are the problems that are solvable if this goal is achieved:

Frequency of bullying in our schools Increase in suicides and mass-murder threats among school-age children Low student achievement for students educated in the conventional curriculum Restrictions on teachers to practice as professionals Large numbers of students living in intergenerational poverty

These five problems can all be diminished or solved if we make individual talent development a top priority so that each student can excel in what he or she was born to be good at doing. This will help students realize their great worth and catch a vision of being contributors, not burdens, to society.

This goal is opposite of the one we have now — to standardize and make students alike in a predetermined body of knowledge and skills. Graduation requirements are essentially the same for everyone. Conventional schooling that tries to standardize students unintentionally promotes bullying, suicides and low student achievement. The proposed “Education Elevated” Strategic Plan for Utah reflects years of attempts to do a better job of improving SAT scores, raising grade-point averages, enrolling more students in advanced courses and increasing graduation rates. The plan is more of the standardization that caused the problems in the first place.

We must adopt a different main purpose for education, one that magnifies positive student differences. If the Legislature and state board will relinquish some power and authority to school districts, Utah can lead the nation with the development of a student-centered school system. This can be accomplished if a school community sets a crystal-clear, lofty goal that teachers and parents can maintain “uppermost in their minds.” The how-to steps will emerge spontaneously.