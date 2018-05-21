A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Communication can be so difficult these days. It turns out that while members of the Trump administration argued over whether they heard “Yanny ” or “Laurel” last week, Kim Jong Un heard, “We want you to die like Muammar Gadhafi!”

---

Now Kim says he may not meet with President Donald Trump on June 12, after all. Turns out he’s getting his hair done that day.

---

Actually, the potential summit involving the two leaders may be a combination of the two worst haircuts in diplomatic history. At least now we know where to search for common ground.

---

Unfortunately, June 12 may be too late for the administration to dangle its most tempting offer: Total denuclearization in exchange for tickets to the NBA finals. If that’s not enough, the U.S. could throw in some brief airtime with Kim’s bestie, Dennis Rodman, on the Jumbotron.

---

Getting back to that internet sound file, it was weird in so many ways. It seemed to keep changing. For instance, Trump checked it out again Thursday morning and heard, “Robert Mueller welcomes you to year two!”

---

No doubt about it, if Tesla’s recent accident in South Jordan, during which a Model S allegedly plowed into a parked fire truck at 60 mph, was a malfunction of its autopilot feature, it means self-driving cars already are having a huge impact.

---

For those of you who scoffed at the royal wedding and the whole notion of a monarch in today’s enlightened world, just consider that Meghan Markle now will be prohibited from using social media or expressing political views in public. That’s palace protocol. Hmm. King Donald, anyone?

---

Americans defeated England in the Revolutionary War, so why are we the ones who have to get up at 2 a.m. on a weekend to watch a royal wedding?