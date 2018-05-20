In her recent letter "Concern for Flint, Michigan," author Megan Steele wanted to know "what steps the United States government is taking to guarantee access to clean, lead-free water" in Flint, Michigan. Our inspired Founding Fathers wisely provided a clear answer to that question in the 10th Amendment to the document they wrote titled the Constitution of the United States of America. This amendment states: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution ... are reserved to the States respectively or to the people."

Yes, the steps the United States government should take relative to the Flint water problem are none, zero. The Flint City government, the county and even Michigan's state government might help, but there is no legal help authorized by our inspired Founders from the central government they created.

Henry Todd

Provo