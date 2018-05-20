During the past few weeks, both of my daughters-in-law have given birth to beautiful, healthy baby girls. As my wife witnessed both births, she marveled at the self-sacrificing courage of these first-time mothers. Our joy was made possible by their poignant pain.

Of course, most of the suffering we encounter in life is not as triumphal as childbirth. The harrowing grief of losing a loved one never really goes away. The wounds caused by physical and emotional violence are often deep and debilitating. Racism, sexism and other forms of prejudice exact a terrible toll of human suffering.

However, in many cases, pain may very well be the price we pay for knowledge, virtue and goodwill. If we can somehow cultivate a healthier attitude toward pain and suffering, they can become trusted mentors, educating our minds and transforming our relationships.

Over 2,000 years ago, Aristotle understood that the journey to personal change often passes through pain. He observed that breaking old habits and forming new ones is a matter of persisting until the pain of an unnatural state is replaced by the pleasure of a natural one. Human nature dictates that authentic change typically involves pain, whether the change is a voluntary quest or is thrust upon us out of necessity.

In his "Nicomachean Ethics," Aristotle explains that pain is one of the essential ingredients of courage; those who possess courage are willing to endure pain for a noble end. While we naturally fear pain, courage gives us strength to act in spite of fear.

Just as athletes strive to obtain total mastery over their minds and bodies to win a prize in competition, the Greeks believed ordinary people could obtain virtue and honor through self-discipline in response to hardship. Since Zeus long ago decreed that the only way to cultivate wisdom was through suffering, it was necessarily woven into the fabric of human lives.

So how are we doing as a modern society in managing and responding to pain? As I walked out of the hospital after meeting my new granddaughter last week, I noticed a public service announcement on the wall that said Utahns fill 7,000 opioid prescriptions every day. Clearly, a lot of our friends and family members are facing a desperate struggle to manage their pain.

While those who experience chronic pain often need prescription medicine to help them heal, addictive pain medications have been overprescribed to patients who don’t need them. The opioid crisis in Utah has rightly focused some of the blame on pharmaceutical companies and doctors. But we all need to accept greater responsibility in alleviating pain and suffering.

Nobody who is experiencing pain wants or needs to be reminded that suffering builds character. What they need is empathy and genuine friendship. Over the past several years, numerous social scientific studies have examined the impact of interpersonal touch, empathetic concern and a phenomenon called brain-to-brain coupling.

One of the most remarkable studies in this area was published last year by a team of researchers led by Pavel Goldstein at the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Haifa in Israel. Interestingly, Goldstein’s inspiration for the study came from holding his wife’s hand during labor and delivery. He wanted to verify scientifically that empathy and social touch could ease pain. His team of researchers recruited 22 heterosexual couples for a series of experiments. Since studies have shown women to be more receptive to social support, the female partner was exposed to mild heat-induced pain in her left forearm.

The study concluded that empathy for pain, communicated through hand-holding, results in a significant level of brain-to-brain coupling, which consists of the synchronizing of brain waves between two people. This coupling effect resulted in a clear reduction of pain in the female partner. One of the main takeaways from this study is the importance of social touch. While our lives are often dominated by digital interactions through social media, there is no substitute for physical human contact.

The current opioid crisis reminds us of the widespread reality of acute suffering among us. While drug addiction is the most obvious consequence, this is also a pain management crisis that calls for compassionate friends and family members who are willing to grasp hands and ease suffering. As so many caregivers can testify, attending to a suffering loved one may be even more transformative to them than to the one receiving care.

We learn from ancient Greek philosophers that pain and suffering play a vital educational role in our personal lives. Yet perhaps pain fulfills an even higher purpose when loved ones unite in facing it together.