I am taking a stand on why gun control is a mistake. First off, what happened to the war on drugs? Did we stop people from making drugs? No we didn't, and because of the war on drugs we have more people in our prisons then ever before.

The reason why gun control is not the solution is the same as with drugs. People would make them illegally, and they would sell for a lot of money because the demand for that gun is really high.

Therefore, I believe that gun control is a mistake, and there are other ways to solve the problem rather than just banning guns straight out.

Braden Latimer

Orem