Lilah Fellows paints a Day of the Dead mask during the second day of the 2018 Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City on Saturday. From ethnic cuisine, musical performances and art, Utah's diverse living traditions were on display at the Salt Lake City-County Building and Library Square. The free celebration features three live performance stages, a craft market as well as traditional and ethnic cuisine. This is the festival's 33rd year and Sunday is the final day of this year's run. Events will run from noon to 7 p.m.