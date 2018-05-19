PROVO — A 25-year-old man died Saturday of injuries sustained when his motorcycle struck a car in the intersection of 820 North and 900 East in Provo about 11:35 a.m., police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was riding north on 900 East when his bike struck the driver's side of a car headed west on 820 North. The impact knocked the rider off his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, said Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King.

The motorcyclist was transported to Utah Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

— Marjorie Cortez