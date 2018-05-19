SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Youth in the Jordan River Utah Temple district gathered for a “once in a lifetime experience” in the Conference Center on Saturday, May 19, to sing, dance, and show they are “ready” — the theme for the event — for their temple to be open again.

“There was this sense of being part of a huge, big thing,” said Adriana Stout, 16, from Riverton, Utah. “There was a band, orchestra, choir, and dancers — each instrument had a purpose in being there. It made me realize we each have a purpose in the bigger plan.”

Prior to the program, President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency greeted the youth and offered brief remarks.

“My prayer is that this experience will lead to a lifetime of choices to make the temple the guiding star on your journey home to live forever in loving families with Heavenly Father and His beloved Son,” he said. “I am grateful to be on the journey with you, thank you for your companionship today, and may this celebration be another step along our way.”

Read the full Church News article here.