Youth from across the Salt Lake Valley gathered Saturday in the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City to participate in a youth cultural celebration of the Jordan River Utah Temple. More than 2,000 joined the program titled "Ready" as narrators, soloists, dancers and members of the celebration choir, band and orchestra. Thousands of other teenage members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints witnessed the festivities. The program was part of a two-month-long experience meant to build spiritual strength and unity through a series of weekly activities. The program was broadcast to stake centers in the temple district and featured footage from activities held during the previous eight weeks that helped the youth to be ready for the rededication of the temple. After two years of closure for remodeling, the temple will be rededicated on Sunday in three sessions. The temple will open on Tuesday.