NORTH LOGAN — The North Logan mayor is taking a leave of absence to undergo cancer treatment.

The Herald Journal reports Mayor John Bailey is leaving amid an ongoing debate on the best law enforcement options for the city.

Bailey was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer 15 years ago and is currently experiencing a relapse.

City council chose Councilman Damon Cann to serve as mayor pro-tem during Bailey's absence on Wednesday.

Bailey supported the decision.

Cann will act as mayor and take on the mayor's duties for the time being.