SALT LAKE CITY — A Taylorsville man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident Friday evening, the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday. His wife remained hospitalized with critical injuries.

Michael Garrett, 50, was driving the motorcycle north on I-15 with his wife as a passenger when the accident occurred near 1400 South about 6:50 p.m. Traffic had slowed down in front of the motorcycle. A van that was pulling a trailer and traveling behind the motorcycle was unable to stop in time and hit the back of the motorcycle, according to the UHP.

The collision threw the husband and wife from the motorcycle. “The van continued forward, hitting an SUV in front of the motorcycle,” troopers said in a statement.

Both were taken to the hospital where Garrett later died. His wife, Tina Garrett, 51, remained hospitalized Saturday in “extremely critical condition.”

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to UHP.

No one in the van or SUV was injured.