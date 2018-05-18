SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on northbound I-15 near 1700 South Friday evening.

The crash happened in heavy traffic about 7 p.m. when the motorcycle came to a stop but the van behind it, which was towing a trailer, was unable to stop in time and hit the motorcycle, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nathan Croft. The male driver and female passenger, who were not wearing helmets, were thrown off the motorcycle and sustained serious head injuries.

After hitting the motorcycle, the van continued forward and hit an SUV up ahead.

The man and woman were transported by ground to a nearby hospital, where the man was in critical condition and the woman was in extremely critical condition, according to UHP. Two two are related, UHP reported, but it was unknown Friday what the relationship is.

"Obviously with a motorcycle it's not law to wear helmets, but I think you're crazy if you don't," Croft said. "We just need to slow down. Give people more room."

Croft said the two biggest crash contributors in the Salt Lake Valley are drivers not leaving enough following distance and speeding too fast for traffic conditions.

"So the higher the speeds, the more following distance you need," he said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. The investigation caused traffic delays.