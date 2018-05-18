SALT LAKE CITY — A youth soccer training facility will be developed on Utah Valley University's Vineyard campus under an agreement between UVU and Real Salt Lake Youth Academy Foundation.

Under the 40-year agreement, the RSL Youth Academy Foundation will lease 6 acres from the university at 475 N. Mill Road for $1 a year. The foundation will then construct an indoor soccer facility on the parcel, which has been appraised at approximately $2.6 million.

The facility will include a field, locker rooms and offices, and will be shared by the foundation and Utah Valley University.

RSL Youth Academy Foundation will also make a $2.6 million donation to the UVU Foundation with the stipulation that the gift be used to build soccer fields on land adjacent to the indoor soccer facility, acquire bleachers and other "soccer-related" improvements.

The "nontraditional agreement" was approved Friday by the Utah State Board of Regents during its monthly meeting at Salt Lake Community College. The UVU board of trustees approved the agreement earlier this year.

"This is a very good public-private partnership between RSL Academy and the university. It allows the institution's men's and women's soccer teams to have an indoor facility, while at the same time RSL Academy (will be) able to train future soccer athletes in the state," said Val L. Peterson, UVU's vice president of finance and administration.

The indoor practice facility "needs to be constructed by July 2019, so they'll be moving forward fairly rapidly," Peterson said. The academy foundation will operate and maintain the facility, with the exception of snow removal, which UVU will address, he said.

The agreement also covers use of the facilities. UVU will have access to indoor facility from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and share use of the outdoor fields, Peterson said.