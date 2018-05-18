SALT LAKE CITY — Former University of Utah President David Pershing has a new mantle: president emeritus.

The Utah State Board of Regents, meeting Friday at Salt Lake Community College, unanimously adopted a policy that creates the emeritus designation and immediately extended the title to Pershing. His retirement was effective at the end of March. He has returned to the faculty of the U.'s College of Engineering.

To qualify as president emeritus, a president must serve at least 10 years as president or in senior administrative capacities, be in good standing with the board of regents and has to have earned tenure status at the institution.

"President emeritus is generally a lifetime designation. The board, however, may withdraw emeritus status at its sole discretion," the policy states.

Emeritus status does not grant any authority or benefits such as salary, employment benefits, office space, tenure or other terms of employment, said David Buhler, Utah commissioner of higher education.

In other business:

• The regents approved the sale of 0.26 acres at 427 E. South Temple to the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation for development of the Orrin G. Hatch Center for Legislative Leadership and Public Policy Studies. The property had an appraised value of $850,000.

The U. owns property on the 400 East block of South Temple, the home of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Thomas S. Monson Center.

The land subject to sale is a 24-space parking lot. Dan Campbell, board of regents chairman, asked whether the U. could afford to sacrifice already limited parking in the Avenues.

Jason Perry, the U.'s vice president of government relations, said the design of the Hatch center is expected to include 17 parking spaces. Zions Bank, which owns a nearby parking lot, has offered its use as overflow parking.

• The regents approved the repurposing of the Utah Valley University presidential residence as an alumni house on the Orem campus. Future presidents will receive a housing stipend instead of living in the residence, which Buhler said has inadequate entertainment space.

• The board elected Harris Simmons as chairman of the board of regents, succeeding Campbell.

Simmons, of Salt Lake City, previously served as vice chairman of the board. He is chairman, president and CEO of Zions Bancorp. and involved in numerous community organizations. He was appointed to the Utah State Board of Regents in 2012.

Nina Barnes, of Cedar City, was elected vice chairwoman. Barnes has served on the board since 2012. She served on the Cedar City Council from 2005–13. She owns and operates several businesses, is involved in Real Women Run, the Utah Summer Games and is an adjunct professor at Southern Utah University.