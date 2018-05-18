SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified a Salt Lake City man who died when he was thrown from his motorcycle Thursday.

George W. Jessop, 70, was driving eastbound on state Route 201 in heavy traffic about 5:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Witnesses told police the motorcycle was nearing the I-215 interchange when it changed lanes and struck the back passenger corner of a Volkswagen that was slowing in traffic, UHP reported.

Jessop, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected off his motorcycle and landed on the road sustaining severe head trauma.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. The investigation closed eastbound lanes for nearly four hours.