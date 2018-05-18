WEST VALLEY CITY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah is offering a free seminar on how mental health courts work in Salt Lake, Davis and Weber counties.

The class, which is being held in conjunction with Mental Health Month, will take place on Wednesday, May 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at NAMI Utah’s offices, 1600 W. 2200 South #202. Although attendance is free, advance registration is required at 801 869-2872.

According to the organization, the seminar will also offer tips on how to support family members or friends whose criminal cases have been diverted to the courts and how to help them meet court requirements.