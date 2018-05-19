A recent independent audit from the state highlighted rampant drug use, lax security and minimal rule enforcement at homeless shelters operated by The Road Home. The sad underlying implication of the audit was that those facilities intended to provide safe refuge to our most vulnerable population have ironically become some of our community’s least safe environments.

For any who have served among our homeless brothers and sisters, the audit documented minimal new information. Instead, what was startling came by way of The Road Home’s response. The Road Home initiated several years ago a communication strategy based on visceral denials. This behavior was followed by superficial, hasty fixes just days before the audit began. Then, in its response to the audit, The Road Home evolved its new communication approach into excuses and deflection rather than sincere reflection and meaningful attempts to improve.

The Road Home is not experiencing challenges dissimilar to many other shelters of last resort across the country. The challenges The Road Home and others are nobly endeavoring to solve are diverse and often deeply entrenched. There are no easy solutions. But, unfortunately, the intransigent degree to which The Road Home has refused to admit the need for substantial improvements to its service results in those in need being put at greater risk, with few legitimate alternatives.

Our homeless population — real people experiencing real suffering — deserves better.

There are many positive examples in our community of how to deliver sustainable solutions. Admittedly, each differs from The Road Home in the audience and immediate purpose it serves. Yet there are critical successes from which The Road Home might learn. To highlight just two: The Other Side Academy provides shelter, food, work opportunities and a two-year postsecondary education in return for accountability and service hours. The Odyssey House provides housing, training and mentoring woven into an intensive addiction-recovery effort. Each is experiencing positive and lasting outcomes on an impressive scale.

The Road Home faces different challenges. It operates emergency shelters that, by necessity, have low barriers for entry. But the lack of consistent safety or behavioral requirements has resulted in a drug- and crime-ridden environment that repels or endangers sincere seekers of short-term lodging.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) is one of many emergency shelter models that is learning and evolving to ensure its ultimate mission of caring for the poor and needy is achieved. Each person entering the facility must go through a consistent, in-depth security check. Weapons and drugs can be stored in a safe locker and accessed upon exit from the shelter, but they are not permitted within the shelter. Patrons are issued ID cards, providing them access to various services and enabling CCSN to track outcomes and improve results continuously. Crucial to this approach, the ID card provides each patron both psychological recognition and status as an individual, with a name and an identity. Those experiencing substance-induced impairment are permitted emergency lodging at a separate location away from the other clients for purposes of safety and detoxification.

Financing and managing an operation like The Road Home is incredibly difficult. Those who have embarked on this honorable effort should be commended. Unfortunately, the mission of The Road Home to “help people step out of homelessness and back into our community” has been inadvertently usurped by the pursuit of providing a high volume of beds without sufficient regard for safety, security or sustainability.

Those suffering most are real people — often families — experiencing very real pain. Finding the right solutions matters. It requires an all-hands-on-deck approach as we combine our best efforts to achieve substantive change. Because the problem is complex, all involved must be open to trying and measuring different approaches that improve conditions and outcomes. Tolerance for trial and error is required. An objective, honest evaluation process conducted regularly will empower each of us to humbly accept where we fail, rapidly recalibrate and bravely try new solutions. The defensiveness must stop. Our homeless population deserves better.

Randy Shumway is the founder and chairman of the Cicero Group (www.cicerogroup.com), a premier consulting company based in Utah.