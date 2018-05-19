Within the lifespan of the baby boomer generation, America has seen a slow deterioration of its middle class, with those in that category being more likely to fall into poverty than to rise in economic status. Reversing that trend will not come from action on the federal level; rather, it will spring from local initiatives aimed at reversing the effects of a widening income gap.

The current environment of national political divisiveness renders unlikely the kind of sweeping policy changes necessary to stabilize a shrinking middle class. But there are compelling efforts on the local level to help reduce income disparity and increase upward mobility among middle-income families.

An example is a newly announced partnership between the University of Utah and a private foundation to discover and develop new income opportunities for middle-class residents. Another is the creation of a commission in Utah to come up with a long-term vision for institutions of higher education, including strategies for schools to better serve middle-class students in finding occupational tracks that will lead to opportunities for greater economic mobility.

Separate from that initiative, the University of Utah announced an arrangement with Schmidt Futures, led by Eric Schmidt, who was formerly executive chairman of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google. The organization has created what it calls “The Alliance for the American Dream” to foster growth of opportunity for middle-income citizens. “Today, many middle-class families find themselves at risk of falling into poverty, while too few find a path to build a brighter future for their children,” Schmidt said. “America needs a strong middle class. Our future depends on it.”

The program aims at soliciting policy and technology ideas to deploy toward helping the middle class and will finance those it deems most worthy. It aims to help at least 10,000 Utah middle-class households raise income by 10 percent within two years.

The organization recognizes that its success will require reducing costs of necessities such as transportation, housing and food while increasing access to job training and educational opportunities. Likewise, Utah policymakers have embarked on efforts to improve the ability of higher education institutions to prepare students for jobs in the new economy. Access to education is a principal component of reducing intergenerational poverty, defined as poverty that entraps a family for at least two generations. State and local leaders have made a unique focus on finding ways to abate long-term poverty, and the arrangement between the U. and Schmidt Futures falls nicely under that umbrella.

Of course, factors leading to a shrinking middle class are many and complex. It is unwise to believe a few local initiatives will restore a thriving group of middle-income earners, à la post-World War II America. Nevertheless, these local efforts will undoubtedly affect thousands of Utahns, which leads to the main thrust of this argument: Local actions are poised to do more for more people more quickly than waiting for federal policies to play catch-up.

These are commendable examples of innovative leadership and responsible citizenship. That so many of them spring up on the local level is perhaps testament to what has become a chronic inability of leaders in Washington to engage effectively on matters of important social policy.