I was appalled to read Heather Dorrell's letter to Sen. Orrin Hatch ("Would you want Trump attending your funeral?" May 11). Hatch has every right to express his opinion about Sen. McCain's wish that President Trump not attend his funeral. It is my opinion that President Trump would not even wish to attend McCain's funeral. I also differ with her opinion that decent Utahns don't think Trump is a good man. Admittedly, he is not flawless, but most Utahns are supportive of his views for our country and proud of his accomplishments thus far. Her suggestion that Trump may not actually respect Hatch is disgusting and misguided. Trump doesn't insult native people or the Mormon community. Her negative comments are unfortunate and a disgrace to the people in Utah.

Karen Bird

South Jordan